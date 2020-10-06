Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 57,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.