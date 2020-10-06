Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,737,000 after acquiring an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,607,000 after acquiring an additional 803,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 38.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

