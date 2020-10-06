Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.75.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB upped their price target on Keyera to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,832.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41.

TSE:KEY traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$20.80. 264,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.28.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.5700002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.81%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

