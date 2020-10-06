Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $36.19. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,398. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

