KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

