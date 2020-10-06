Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.52.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE:KEL remained flat at $C$1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 390,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The stock has a market cap of $268.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 95,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$138,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,036,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,452,330.50. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,266,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,200.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.