Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,167 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.