Kcash Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market cap of $26.63 million and $13.97 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

