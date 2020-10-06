K PLUS S AG/ADR’s (KPLUY) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.31.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

