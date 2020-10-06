JUST (JST) Market Cap Achieves $68.24 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $68.24 million and approximately $58.19 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00261709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.01518151 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157721 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

