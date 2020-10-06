JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $43.50

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFC. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. 181,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

