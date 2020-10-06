JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 400,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 306,940 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,258.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 464,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 450,217 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 121,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. 1,555,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,714,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

