Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Purchases 590 Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £171.10 ($223.57).
Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 498 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £174.30 ($227.75).
Capita stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 29 ($0.38). 5,599,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,959,063. Capita PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market cap of $490.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44.
About Capita
Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.
