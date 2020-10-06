Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Purchases 590 Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £171.10 ($223.57).

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 498 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £174.30 ($227.75).

Capita stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 29 ($0.38). 5,599,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,959,063. Capita PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market cap of $490.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44.

Several research firms recently commented on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capita from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

