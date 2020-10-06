Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $497.86

Shares of Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 497.86 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 497.86 ($6.51), with a volume of 11041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 483 ($6.31).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 474.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 460.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

