Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to post sales of $11.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.04 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $12.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $47.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.96 million to $53.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.88 million, with estimates ranging from $37.58 million to $59.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 104,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

JCAP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $20.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

