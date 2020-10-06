Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €32.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SANT. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.10 ($35.41).

Get S&T alerts:

ETR:SANT traded up €1.15 ($1.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €18.77 ($22.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. S&T has a twelve month low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a twelve month high of €26.18 ($30.80).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.