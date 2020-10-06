Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. 688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849. Jde Peets has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

