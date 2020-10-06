Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.66.

JHG opened at $25.40 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after buying an additional 893,061 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $18,873,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,325,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

