Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.02. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.39. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,128. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 313,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 274,417 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after buying an additional 208,728 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

