Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $443.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $449.01 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $438.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 485,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. 3,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,128. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

