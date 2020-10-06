iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 12-Month High at $251.93

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.93 and last traded at $251.93, with a volume of 5001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, October 19th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJK)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

