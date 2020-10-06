iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 12-Month High at $251.93

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.93 and last traded at $251.93, with a volume of 5001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.66.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, October 19th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, October 16th.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJK)
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
