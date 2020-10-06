iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stake Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708,102 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after buying an additional 3,210,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after buying an additional 2,475,808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGSB remained flat at $$54.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 64,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,480. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

