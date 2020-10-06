iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,926,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,529,182. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

