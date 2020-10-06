iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Trimmed by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $119.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,593. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

