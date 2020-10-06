iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stake Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth $4,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.65. 394,950 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.74.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

