iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after acquiring an additional 418,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,091,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 208,490 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 288.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 70,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 3,228,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,660,488. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.