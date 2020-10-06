iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,145,240. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

