iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. 1,723,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,145,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

