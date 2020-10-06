iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Position Lessened by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 12,080.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 320,379 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 141,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 49,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,023 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.