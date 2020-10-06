iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 2,838,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,484,146. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

