iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,300 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 183,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,484,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

