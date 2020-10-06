iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Reduced by Cougar Global Investments Ltd

Cougar Global Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.2% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. 1,007,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,379,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

