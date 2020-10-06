iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Cougar Global Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,321 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

