iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,223,000 after purchasing an additional 252,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000.

NYSEARCA USIG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

