Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 297,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,522. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $152,167.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.