Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,237. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.07. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

