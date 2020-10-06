Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,430.43.

Amazon.com stock traded down $109.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,090.00. 315,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,602.45 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,208.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,724.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

