Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 688 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $232.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.19 and a 200-day moving average of $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

