Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 612 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,107 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 115,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock valued at $17,013,699. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.