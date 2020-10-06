Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $33.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,449.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,008.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,531.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,410.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

