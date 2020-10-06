Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

