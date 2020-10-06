Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Accenture by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Accenture by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. 140166 upped their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

ACN stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.46. 112,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.34 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.