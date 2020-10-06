Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,442,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 112,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

