Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 185 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.88. 848,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,469,625. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.