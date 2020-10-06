Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

HON traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.75. 138,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

