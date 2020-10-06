Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after buying an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 51,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,304. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.