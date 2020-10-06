Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 698.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $548.25. 883,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,346,838. The company has a market cap of $336.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.83.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

