Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.9% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.45. 2,357,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,686,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,592.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

