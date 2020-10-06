Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,937,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,758,365.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, reaching $217.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.83, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.08 and a 200 day moving average of $190.34. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $224.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

