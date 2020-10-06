Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,615,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179,620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,088,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,730.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 147,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 141,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.33. 10,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,809. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $209.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.81.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

